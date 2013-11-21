(Repeats to additional subscribers)
BAMAKO Nov 21 French soldiers have killed the
second-in-command of the feared Islamist commander Mokhtar
Belmokhtar in an operation in northern Mali, security sources
said on Thursday.
Hacene Ould Khalill, a Mauritanian known by his nickname
Jouleibib, was the deputy commander of Belmokhtar's 'Those who
sign in blood' brigade, formed when the veteran Algerian jihadi
split with al Qaeda's North African wing.
The group has claimed attacks on the In Amenas gas plant in
Algeria in January in which 38 hostages died and the twin
suicide bombing of an Areva uranium mine and a military barracks
in Niger in May.
(Reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis; Writing by Daniel
Flynn)