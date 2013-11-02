BAMAKO Nov 2 Two French journalists snatched by
gunmen in the northern Malian town of Kidal on Saturday have
been killed, a local prefect, sources from the Tuareg separatist
group MNLA and Malian security services told Reuters.
"A few minutes after a pursuit began for the abductors of
the two French, we were informed that their bodies were found
riddled with bullets outside the town," said Paul-Marie Sidibe,
prefect of the town of Tinzawaten, who is based in Kidal.
A senior MNLA military official also said the bodies had
been recovered outside Kidal. A Mali security source said the
journalists were killed about 12 km (8 miles) outside the town.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra in Bamako, and
Laurent Prieur in Nouakchott; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Sonya Hepinstall)