PARIS, Nov 4 French and Malian forces are
questioning suspects in northern Mali to find a small group of
militants who carried out the killing last week of two French
radio journalists, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on
Monday.
Claude Verlon, 58 and Ghislaine Dupont, 51, both journalists
at RFI radio, were found dead in northern Mali on Saturday after
being kidnapped in the city of Kidal.
Their bodies are due to arrive in France later on Monday.
Fabius declined to confirm a report from Europe 1 radio,
citing Malian sources, that French forces had arrested five
suspects and transferred them to the city of Gao.
"Yesterday, on Sunday, operations were launched to identify
a number of people in camps, and they are ongoing," Fabius told
RTL radio. "Suspects have been questioned."
Europe 1 reported that the arrests had taken place on Sunday
evening in camps where former rebels of the MNLA militant group
are being held. France's Defence Ministry was not immediately
available for comment.
A Malian gendarme in Gao said he had no information about
the arrests or suspects being transferred to the city. French
forces declined to comment on reports of arrests.
A French-led military intervention helped to expel most al
Qaeda-linked militants from Mali, but the killing on Saturday
highlighted security risks and incomplete control of the country
by French and Malian forces.
Kidal, the birthplace of a Tuareg uprising last year that
plunged the country into chaos, is a desert city where militants
have been able to circulate despite small contingents of United
Nations and French troops stationed there.
France has about 3,000 soldiers in the country, alongside
Malian troops and U.N. peacekeepers (MINUSMA), although it only
has about 200 troops in Kidal and another 100 in Tessalit,
several hundred kilometres away in the northwest.
The RFI journalists, who each had more than 10 years of
experience reporting on African conflicts, were killed by
gunfire after being abducted in front of the house of a tribal
leader they had just interviewed in Kidal. Verlon's body was
found some 12 km from the town shot three times in the head,
while Dupont had been shot twice in the chest, Fabius said.
No group had claimed the killings. French officials suspect
the involvement of an Islamist militant group, either al Qaeda
in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) or MUJAO (Movement for Unification
and Jihad in West Africa), Fabius said.
"At the moment I'm speaking, there has not yet been any
precise identification (of the hostage-takers)," said Fabius,
adding it was unclear who carried out the killings.
RFI said that Dupont, a reporter, and Verlon, a radio
technician, were working on stories on northern Mali for a
special broadcast the station was planning for Nov. 7. It has
been cancelled.
The kidnapping happened four days after four French hostages
kidnapped in Niger by AQIM were released following secret talks
with officials from the West African country, ending three years
in captivity.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Marine Pennetier in Paris
and David Lewis in Dakar, editing by Elizabeth Piper)