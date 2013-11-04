* Two journalists killed in northern Mali after kidnapping
PARIS/BAMAKO, Nov 4 The coffins of two French
journalists killed in Mali last week were loaded onto a
Paris-bound aircraft in the capital Bamako on Monday as French
and Malian troops hunted for their killers.
Reporter Claude Verlon, 58, and radio technician Ghislaine
Dupont, 51, who both worked for Radio France Internationale,
were found dead in northern Mali on Saturday after being
kidnapped in the city of Kidal.
In a solemn ceremony attended by the new Malian president,
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, soldiers carried the two coffins onto a
military aircraft that was due to land in Paris on Tuesday
morning.
"Mali's Kidal has witnessed the disappearance ... of two
courageous fighters for liberty," Mali's communication minister,
Jean Marie Sangare, said at the ceremony.
Earlier, dozens of journalists accompanied by artists,
politicians and residents walked in silence through the capital
to the French embassy to mourn Verlon and Dupont.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said French and
Malian forces had begun questioning suspects in northern Mali.
"On Sunday, operations were launched to identify a number of
people in camps, and they are ongoing," Fabius told France's RTL
radio. "Suspects have been questioned."
He declined to comment on French media reports that arrests
had been made in camps where former rebels of the Tuareg rebel
group MNLA are being held.
A Malian gendarme in Gao said he had no information about
the arrests while the leader of the MNLA condemned the killings.
"We will invest fully in the search for the truth so that
this mystery is resolved," Bilal Ag Acherif, secretary general
of the MNLA, said at a conference in Ouagadougou.
SECURITY RISKS
The incident highlights the security risks that remain in
Mali, even after a French-led invasion in January that drove out
the al-Qaeda linked militants who had seized Mali's northern
half.
Kidal, birthplace of the Tuareg uprising last year that set
off Mali's slide into chaos, is a desert city where small
contingents of United Nations and French troops have been unable
to stop militants circulating.
France has about 3,000 soldiers in Mali, alongside Malian
troops and U.N. peacekeepers (MINUSMA), although it has only
about 200 in Kidal and another 100 in Tessalit, several hundred
kilometres away in the northwest.
Nearly 150 French soldiers arrived in Kidal on Sunday from
Gao as reinforcements, the Defence Ministry said.
The RFI journalists, who each had more than 10 years of
experience reporting on African conflicts, were killed after
being abducted in front of the house of a tribal leader they had
just interviewed in Kidal. Verlon's body was found 12 km from
the town with three bullet wounds to the head, while Dupont had
been shot twice in the chest, Fabius said.
No group has claimed the killings. French officials suspect
the involvement of an Islamist militant group, either al Qaeda
in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) or MUJAO (Movement for Unification
and Jihad in West Africa), Fabius said.
RFI said that Dupont, a reporter, and Verlon, a radio
technician, were working on stories for a special broadcast the
station had planned for Nov. 7.
The kidnapping happened four days after four French hostages
captured in Niger by AQIM were released after three years in
captivity following secret talks with Niger officials.
The World Bank and the European Union on Monday pledged more
than $8 billion of investment for the Sahel region, a string of
arid, weak states south of the Sahara, including Mali, that have
pockets of militancy.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur, Marine Pennetier and Alexandria
Sage in Paris and David Lewis in Dakar; Writing by Emma Farge;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)