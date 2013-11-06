NOUAKCHOTT Nov 6 Mauritanian news website Sahara Medias said on Wednesday it had received a claim from al Qaeda-linked militants for the killing at the weekend of two French journalists in northern Mali.

Abdallah Mohamedi, head of Sahara Medias, a company that is often sent statements by Islamist militants in Mali, said the claim had come by email from fighters loyal to Abdelkrim al-Targui, a senior commander in the region. (Reporting by Laurent Prieur; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)