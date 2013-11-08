BAMAKO Nov 8 At least nine militants with
suspected links to the abduction and killing of two French
journalists in northern Mali have been questioned by French
forces in the country and handed over to Malian authorities,
Mali security sources said on Friday.
The owner of a vehicle believed to have been used by the
assailants has also been identified, said one of the sources,
who works in Mali's defence ministry.
Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont, both journalists at RFI
radio, were kidnapped and killed in the northern town of Kidal
on Nov. 2. Their bodies were recovered near the four-wheel drive
vehicle used by the abductors.
"It was through questioning the suspects that the French
army identified Baye Ag Bakabo as the owner of the vehicle. He
is known to the security services," the defence ministry source
said on condition that he remain anonymous.
He said Ag Bakabo was a Tuareg with links to the north Mali
separatist movement MNLA and al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb
(AQIM). His cell is led by Abdelkrim al-Targui, a senior AQIM
commander.
A spokesman for al-Targui told Mauritanian news website
Sahara Medias on Wednesday that the militant group was
responsible for the killing of the French journalists.
Another senior Malian official who follows northern security
issues closely said Ag Bakabo was known for stealing vehicles
and had been jailed for this in the past.
France led a military campaign in January to clear Islamist
militants from the north of the country after they threatened to
invade the capital Bamako, an intervention that France described
as largely successful.
Yet pockets of militants remain active in parts of the
country including the desert city of Kidal, a stronghold of
Tuareg separatist rebels where France now plans to increase its
military presence.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and David Lewis; writing by Bate
Felix; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)