BAMAKO, April 20 Mali's gold reserves are estimated at about 600 tonnes as of 2015, an equivalent of 12 years of production at the current rate of some 50 tonnes per year, data from the West African nation's mines ministry showed on Monday.

Mali is Africa's third biggest gold producer behind South Africa and Ghana. The precious metal is Mali's top foreign exchange earner.

"For 2015, the accumulated reserves of mining companies in production amounted to 600 tonnes. In 2014 they were at 641 tonnes," the ministry said.

Nine companies including Randgold Resources, Anglogold Ashanti, IamGold and Resolute Mining operate in the country. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)