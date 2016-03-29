BAMAKO, March 29 Mali's Morila gold mine, once
among the West African nation's most productive projects, will
close in 2019, six years later than originally planned, after
its reserves were found to be larger than thought, the ministry
of mines said Tuesday.
The mine, owned by Randgold Resources, AngloGold
Ashanti and Mali's government, has produced 209 tonnes
of gold since it opened in 2000, according to the ministry.
"The remaining reserves ... were larger than we thought,"
said Karim Berthe, a senior official at the Ministry of Mines,
adding that research was underway to develop small satellite
mines around Morila.
Production has slipped at Morila in recent years. After
producing over 4.7 tonnes of gold in 2015, the government has
projected output of nearly 2.8 tonnes this year.
It was initially due to close in 2013, but that date was
later pushed back to 2017.
Output from Mali, Africa's third-largest gold producer after
South Africa and Ghana, is expected to rise to 52.9 tonnes this
year from 50.5 tonnes in 2015 as new mines make up for dwindling
output from existing projects.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing
by Joe Bavier and David Evans)