BAMAKO, Jan 26 Nearly all of Mali's industrial
gold mines produced more than forecast last year, defying
expectations of an overall decline, a senior mining official
said on Thursday.
Mali, Africa's third largest producer after South Africa and
Ghana, saw industrial production reach 46.9 tonnes of gold in
2016, up slightly from 46.5 tonnes produced in 2015.
"Due to reinforced production infrastructure, nearly all the
mining companies surpassed (targets), aside perhaps from those
that are in a phase of exhausting their reserves," Lassana
Guindo, a technical advisor at the mines ministry told Reuters.
International mining companies operating in Mali include
Randgold Resources, Anglogold Ashanti, Iamgold
, Endeavour Mining and Resolute Mining
.
Mali's mines minister has previously forecast total annual
output, including artisanal production, of 60 tonnes by the end
of 2017 helped by output from two new mines, up from 50.9 in
2016.
Canadian miner B2Gold's Fekola mine is expected to
produce about 10 tonnes per year and Hummingbird Resources'
Yanfolila mine about 3 tonnes, according to the
ministry.
The industry contributes around a quarter of the
government's total revenues.
The following are 2016 production forecasts and actual
production, according to mines ministry data. All figures are in
kilograms.
Mine 2016 Forecast Production
Sadiola (Anglogold-Ashanti) 5,212 5,867
Morila (Randgold/Anglogold) 2,791 2,342
Yatela (Anglogold/Iamgold) 310 463
Kalana (Avnel Gold) 239 394
Loulo-Gounkoto (Randgold) 21,801 23,801
Tabakoto/Segala (Endeavour) 5,506 5,656
Syama (Resolute Mining) 7,451 7,984
Accord SA not available 35
Total 43,310 46,544
