BAMAKO, July 4 Current gold reserves held by mining companies operating in Mali stand at 609.1 tonnes, down from 651.68 tonnes at the end of last year, figures from Mali's ministry of mines showed on Friday.

The figure does not include new mining projects such as five licensed projects that are under construction. New mining projects' reserves total 9.7 million ounces or 310 tonnes, according to ministry figures.

Mali is Africa's third-largest producer of gold after South Africa and Ghana. The country produced 67.4 tonnes of gold in 2013.

Nine companies produce gold in Mali including Randgold Resources, AngloGold Ashanti and Resolute Mining.

The Loulo-Gounkoto mine operated by Randgold holds 208.83 tonnes of reserves and Resolute's Syama mine has 182,52 tonnes, according to ministry figures.