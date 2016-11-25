BAMAKO Nov 25 Mali's government plans to take stakes in the country's two gold refineries by 2018, the minister of industrial development told state radio on Friday, in a move to increase revenues from production in Africa's third-largest gold producer.

Mali, which expects to produce 47 tonnes of gold this year, has the capacity to refine nearly 55 tonnes per year at two refineries that opened a year ago and are still in their start up phase. Refining could help bolster a sector hit by stagnant production and lower gold prices.

"We are going to work to refine the maximum amount of gold here. There are opportunities for the state to participate in the capital of these refineries," said Minister Mohamed Ag Ibrahim, after visiting the two refineries.

The size of the potential government interest was not clear, but Swiss Bullion Co., which owns the 100-kg-per-day Moussa Kankou refinery, has previously said that it was in talks with the Malian government to sell a stake of up to 45 percent.

The second refinery, owned by Marena Gold, has a capacity of 50-kg per day. (Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier and Mark Potter)