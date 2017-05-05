BAMAKO May 5 Industrial gold production in Mali
could drop slightly this year as the West African country awaits
production from new mines in 2018, the ministry of mines said on
Friday.
Output from large-scale mines, including Anglo Gold Ashanti
and Randgold Resources, in Africa's
third-largest gold producer is expected to hit 45 tonnes in
2017, down from 46.9 tonnes last year, said National Director of
Mines, Lelanta Hawa Ba.
He said the forecast was subject to revision upwards,
however, depending on mines coming online. Last year Mali beat
its production forecasts, and he said that could be possible
this year too.
Canadian miner B2GOLD's Fekola mine is expected to produce
about 10 tonnes per year and Hummingbird Resources'
Yanfolila mine about 3 tonnes, according to the ministry. The
mines are expected to start full production next year.
Artisinal output is set at 4 tonnes, making total official
production of 49 tonnes in 2017. Artisinal production is much
higher than 4 tonnes, ministry officials say, but there are no
exact figures and the government prefers to cap it at 4 tonnes
in official forecasts.
The gold industry contributes around a quarter of the
government's revenues.
(Reporting Tiemoko Diallo,; Writing by Edward McAllister;
Editing by Susan Thomas)