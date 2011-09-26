BAMAKO, Sept 26 Record high gold prices will
allow Mali and its partners to continue producing from the
country's top gold mine until 2020, seven years past the initial
closure date, the government said on Monday.
In the last three days alone however, gold has fallen
by over 10 percent in its largest three-day slide in 28-1/2
years, having lost more than 20 percent since hitting record
highs just shy of $2,000 an ounce earlier this month.
The high price will allow Mali's state mining company SFI
and its partners Anglogold and Iamgold to
exploit gold reserves underground at the Sadiola mine that were
previously deemed too costly to reach.
"Gold sulfide operations were not included in the initial
feasibility study at Sadiola because its profitability was
marginal given the price of gold at the time," Lassana Guido,
head of Mali's National Directorate of Geology and Mines, the
research arm of the Mines Ministry, said.
"Now the price is continuing to break record heights, and we
are also in very advanced talks to have the Mali Power Company
power the mine at a very favourable price," he added.
The Sadiola mine produced just over 10 tonnes of gold in
2010, about a quarter of national industrial production, and was
scheduled to be shut between 2013 and 2014.
Guido did not say what production level was expected during
the extended phase of the mine's life.
Officials at Anglogold and Iamgold were not immediately
available to comment.
Mali, a largely desert country and Africa's third largest
gold miner, relies on gold for about 70 percent of its exports
and 15 percent of its gross domestic product.
Its gold output has been hit in recent years by slowdowns at
some of its oldest mines.
The country expects to produce just under 50 tonnes of gold
in 2011, including 4 tonnes produced by artisinal miners.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; writing by Richard Valdmanis;
editing by James Jukwey)