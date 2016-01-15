DAKAR Jan 15 Mali's President Ibrahima Boubacar Keita replaced his ministers of mines and finance in a government reshuffle announced on state television on Friday.

Cheickna Seydi Ahamady Diawarra, previously minister of African integration and international cooperation, replaced Boubou Cisse at the head of the mining ministry in the West African gold producer. Cisse was named as finance minister. (Reporting and Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Joe Bavier)