BAMAKO Jan 15 Two ministers changed roles during a government reshuffle in Mali, but most returned to the positions they had held in the previous government.

Cheickna Seydi Ahamady Diawarra, the former minister of African integration and international cooperation and a one-time minister of planning, replaced Boubou Cisse at the head of the mining ministry in Mali, a gold producer.

Cisse, a former World Bank economist, was named finance minister.

Minister of Defence Tieman Hubert Coulibaly, Foreign Affairs Minister Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of National Reconciliation Zahabi Ould Sidi Mohamed and Minister of Security Salif Traore all returned to the positions they had held in the previous government.

The changes were announced on state television on Friday. (Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Joe Bavier, Larry King)