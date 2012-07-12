* Mali to request ICC probe - minister
* Request to include crimes committed since January
By David Lewis
DAKAR, July 12 Mali plans to ask the
International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate killings,
rapes, torture, and attacks on cultural sites in its
rebel-controlled north, the country's justice minister said on
Thursday.
Justice Minister Malick Coulibaly did not say when the
request would be lodged, but RFI, the French radio station that
interviewed him, said a Malian government delegation would go to
The Hague-based court to file the request in the coming days.
"Given that the north of Mali is not under the control of
the legitimate authorities, we think it is right to submit the
case to the court in order to avoid impunity," Coulibaly said in
the interview.
A mixture of local and foreign Islamists, including some
fighters linked to al Qaeda, have hijacked a rebellion initially
launched in January by secular Tuareg separatist rebels,
creating a security threat that regional and Western governments
have compared to Afghanistan.
After chasing the secular MNLA rebels from their positions,
Islamist fighters have consolidated their grip and carried out a
wave of attacks on ancient Sufi shrines, some of which were
classified world heritage sites by UNESCO.
A spokeswoman for the ICC prosecutor's office was unable to
confirm whether it had received a communication from the
government of Mali.
In April, the ICC said it was considering investigating
rapes and killings that had been committed since fighting
erupted in Mali's desert north in January.
Coulibaly said Mali would call for an investigation into
crimes committed by the MNLA separatists, Islamist groups Ansar
Dine and MUJWA and other fighters dating back to January.
He confirmed that the destruction of cultural sites, which
has mainly occurred in the ancient city of Timbuktu and drawn
widespread international criticism, would form part of the
request.
There is no accurate toll for the fighting, but over 300,000
people have been forced from their homes.
After months of sporadic clashes in mostly remote desert,
the rebels swiftly seized Mali's three northern regions after a
March 22 coup extinguished the army's resistance.
But after a brief and awkward alliance, the separatists and
Islamists fell out, with the latter, enjoying support from
regional al Qaeda fighters, coming out on top.
West African leaders are still struggling to get Mali's
squabbling politicians to form a national unity government that
would then request U.N. backing for troops from the ECOWAS
regional bloc in order to help in the fight against groups
occupying the north.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam; Editing
by Andrew Osborn)