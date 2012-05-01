(Recasts with new details)
* Gunfire heard near Mali state TV
* Junta says in control of airport, tv
* Mali junta says attackers backed by foreigners
By Adama Diarra and Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, May 1 Heavy gunfire erupted near Mali's
state television in Bamako on Tuesday on the second day of
fighting between forces from the ruling junta and soldiers
believed to be loyal to ousted President Amadou Toumani Toure,
witnesses said.
Loud gunfire rang out from the direction of the television
building, Reuters witnesses said, and people were fleeing the
area along the road to the building.
"We were on our way there, but were told there is fighting
going on around the ORTM (state television) and we were told to
go back," one witness said.
The military junta said the fighting, which broke out late
on Monday, was an attempt to reverse a March 22 coup that ousted
Toure, adding that there was evidence that it was being backed
by foreign fighters.
The coup, which derailed April elections meant to replace
Toure and which came in the midst of a rebellion in Mali's
desert north, has been internationally condemned, and West
African regional bloc ECOWAS said it plans to deploy a force to
oversee a transition back to democratic rule.
Speaking to a local radio station overnight, junta chief
Captain Amadou Sanogo said the fighting broke out after he had
sent some units to the presidential guard barracks to tell them
that Malian forces should remain united.
"During the exchange between my guys and the paratroopers,
some of them decided to battle us once and for all," Sanogo
said. "They tried to seize Kati, take control of the radio and
television and the airport. But we had been prepared. We managed
to kill some and captured others. Among the captives there are
foreign troops that we'll show on TV."
The junta said in a recorded statement, which is being
replayed on state television, that it remained in control of the
state broadcaster, the airport and the Kati base - which has
been the headquarters of the junta leaders.
"These locations have been secured and are in the hands of
the security forces," the statement, read by Lt. Mohamed Issa
Ouedraogo, a junta spokesman, said.
The renewed fighting could be a setback for the West African
nation after the junta had agreed to an interim government as a
first step to restoring constitutional order since the coup.
