* Gunfire heard near Mali state TV, central Bamako
* Junta says in control of strategic sites
* Mali junta says attackers backed by foreigners
By Adama Diarra and Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, May 1 Soldiers from Mali's ruling junta
overran the main barracks of the presidential guard in the
capital Bamako on Tuesday, striking a heavy blow to the loyalist
unit that has been fighting since Monday to reverse a March
coup.
Dozens of residents near the Djicoroni camp, scene of heavy
shooting since late Monday, broke into applause when junta
soldiers entered the deserted compound and fired their weapons
into the air in celebration, a Reuters witness said.
"I saw the bodies of three red berets in a pool of blood," a
witness, Demba Coulibaly said. Another witness said he counted
at least 10 dead bodies in and around the camp.
Members of the red beret presidential guard unit launched an
attack on key sites in and around Bamako late on Monday in an
apparent attempt to unseat the military junta, which has been in
power since a March 22 coup.
At least 15 people were killed in the overnight fighting,
which centred on the state television broadcaster, the airport
and the main camps of the rival military factions, according to
medical sources.
The junta issued a statement early on Tuesday saying it
remained in control despite the counter-coup effort, which it
said was backed by foreign fighters, though gunfire continued to
ring out in parts of the city by the afternoon.
Junta leader Captain Amadou Sanogo said on state television
the red berets should put down their weapons and hand themselves
over to junta authorities. He also said he believed the
counter-coup attempt was backed by foreigners.
"The events yesterday were probably by mercenaries from
elsewhere with backing from some paratroopers," Sanogo, wearing
a green beret and uniform and perched on a white sofa, said over
state television.
ECOWAS PURSUES DIALOGUE
Sanogo's junta overthrew Toure on March 22 after an army
mutiny fuelled by frustration over the government's handling of
a Tuareg rebellion in the vast desert north that has since split
the country in two.
The coup, which derailed April elections meant to replace
Toure, has been internationally condemned. West African regional
bloc ECOWAS has said it plans to deploy more than 3,000 troops
to oversee a transition back to democratic rule.
Speaking to a local radio station overnight, Sanogo said
Monday's fighting broke out after he had sent some units to the
presidential guard barracks to tell them that Malian forces
should remain united during the transition.
"During the exchange between my guys and the paratroopers,
some of them decided to battle us once and for all," he said.
"They tried to seize Kati (army base), take control of the
radio and television and the airport. But we had been prepared.
We managed to kill some and capture others. Among the captives
there are foreign troops that we'll show on TV."
An official at the emergency services of the Gabriel Toure
hospital in Bamako said they had recorded 11 dead by gunshots
and about 30 wounded as of Monday night, while another doctor at
a hospital in Kati said they had recorded four deaths.
Djibril Bassole, Burkina Faso's foreign minister and an
ECOWAS mediator in the crisis, said the bloc had sent no troops
to Mali yet - denying rumours in Bamako that the regional body
had sent commandos to help with the counter coup.
"No decision has been taken in that light," Bassole told
Reuters by telephone from Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou.
Bassole said planned talks in Ouagadougou between the junta
and ECOWAS mediators on Tuesday had been cancelled because a
plane sent the previous day to collect junta officials had not
been allowed to land in Bamako.
"As ECOWAS mediators, we are still available to continue the
dialogue, which will help Mali normalise its political
institutions and bring the army to submit itself under the
authority of a civilian government," Bassole said.
The director of Bamako's airport told Reuters on Tuesday
that the airport was shut due to the fighting.
The renewed fighting marks a serious setback for the
gold-producing West African nation after the junta had agreed to
an interim government as a first step to restoring
constitutional order after the coup.
Hamadoun Toure, spokesman for the transitional government,
urged Malians to remain hopeful.
"The prime minister and government would like to urge people
to stay calm and invites them stay hopeful. The PM would like to
reassure them that he was taking all measures to restore
normality," he said on state television.
