* Islamists block aid at gates of Timbuktu
* Talks to release convoy unresolved
* Northern Mali in chaos since coup, rebellion
TIMBUKTU, May 15 Mali's Islamist rebel group
Ansar Dine blocked an aid convoy with tonnes of food and medical
supplies for the northern city of Timbuktu on Tuesday, objecting
to the presence of women in a reception committee set up for the
aid.
The convoy marked the first aid deployed to Timbuktu since
Mali's government lost control of the vast northern region to
separatist and Islamist rebels who capitalised on a March 22
coup in the capital Bamako to make a swift advance.
Tens of thousands of people have fled Mali's north since the
rebel advance, many of them for neighbouring Niger, Burkina Faso
and Mauritania. Those remaining face widespread lawlessness and
worsening shortages of food and medicine in a zone that is also
entering one of the Sahel region's recurrent droughts.
"We don't appreciate that we, as the authority in Timbuktu,
were not consulted in organising the reception and distribution
of this humantarian convoy," Sanda Ould Boumana, a spokesman for
the Ansar Dine group seeking to impose Islamic sharia law, said.
Among the group's objections was a plan by a local committee
of Timbuktu residents to hold a welcoming ceremony for the aid
convoy that included women. Talks to release the convoy have so
far failed, Boumana told accompanying reporters.
A Reuters reporter said the convoy, which reached the city
gates late on Monday after a three-day trip from Bamako, was now
surrounded by heavily armed Ansar Dine gunmen in pick-up trucks.
People in the convoy, including doctors, aid workers and
journalists, were allowed into the city.
Ansar Dine, which has loose links with local al Qaeda
factions, has already sought to impose sharia in parts of the
rebel-controlled north, including in regional centres Gao and
Kidal. Its militants attacked and burned a sacred tomb in
Timbuktu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, earlier this month,
alleging such shrines were un-Islamic.
"This is a cry for help from a city entitled to protection,
rescue and preservation, if indeed the words 'World Heritage
Site' are not empty," a group of local artists and intellectuals
said in a statement issued Tuesday.
In Gao on Tuesday, local youths took to the streets for the
second straight day to protest rebel control of the town,
shouting "Down with Ansar Dine and MNLA". MNLA is the name of
the Tuareg rebel group also vying for control of the north.
Residents of Gao said Ansar Dine had outlawed video games,
western and Malian music, soccer and bars.
A refugee camp for about 750 residents of northern Mali -
most of them children - has been set up near Mopti, about
halfway between Bamako and Timbuktu.
"We can't complain about the conditions here, and we feel
safer here than we did at home," said Boubacar Traore, a man in
his fifties who fled Hombri in April. "But we are waiting for
peace to return so that we can live like before," he said.
(Reporting by Cheikh Diouara and Adama Diarra; Writing by
Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Louise Ireland)