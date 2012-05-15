* Islamists reach deal with local authorities on convoy
TIMBUKTU, May 15 The Malian Islamist rebel group
Ansar Dine said on Tuesday it would allow an aid convoy it had
blocked outside the northern city of Timbuktu to deliver its
food and medical supplies on Wednesday, after reaching a deal
with local authorities.
Ansar Dine had stopped the convoy, the first aid sent to
Timbuktu since the government lost control of northern Mali,
late on Monday after objecting to the presence of women in a
reception committee set up to receive the supplies.
Tens of thousands of people have fled northern Mali since
the rebels swept across the region, taking advantage of a March
22 coup in the capital Bamako. Those who stayed face widespread
lawlessness and worsening shortages of food and medicine just as
one of the Sahel region's recurrent droughts seems to be biting.
"We don't appreciate that we, as the authority in Timbuktu,
were not consulted in organising the reception and distribution
of this humanitarian convoy," said Sanda Ould Boumana, a
spokesman for Ansar Dine, which wants to impose sharia, Islamic
law.
He said the convoy, carrying tonnes of food and medical
supplies, would be allowed to enter the city on Wednesday
morning, after a new 9-person committee including five Ansar
Dine members, had organised its reception.
He did not say if women would be allowed to attend.
A Reuters reporter said the convoy, which reached the city
gates late on Monday after a three-day trip from Bamako, was
guarded by heavily armed Ansar Dine gunmen in pick-up trucks.
People in the convoy, including doctors, aid workers and
journalists, were allowed into the city.
Ansar Dine, which has loose links with local al Qaeda
factions, has already tried to impose sharia in parts of the
rebel-controlled north, including regional centres Gao and
Kidal. Its militants attacked and burned a sacred tomb in
Timbuktu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, earlier this month,
alleging such shrines were un-Islamic.
"This is a cry for help from a city entitled to protection,
rescue and preservation, if indeed the words 'World Heritage
Site' are not empty," a group of local artists and intellectuals
said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
"BETRAYED"
While residents of northern Mali cope with growing
hardships, chaos reigns in the capital, scene of a counter-coup
attempt two weeks ago and continuing political turmoil as an
interim government tries to prepare for national elections.
Rebel-occupied northern Mali is home to some 1.5 million
people, of whom as many as 400,000 have been displaced, about
190,000 of them having left the country, according to UNICEF.
Scores of young men from Timbuktu used shovels and pails on
Tuesday to dig out sand-choked wells as the city's water
supplies dried up. "We have no choice but to help our brothers
and sisters in distress," said one of them, El Haj Mahamadou.
Residents said fuel supplies were also running short as
rampant banditry on the main road from the south had cut truck
shipments, leading to widespread power outages and shutting the
city's water pumping station.
"We feel betrayed by the state, which is doing nothing for
Timbuktu since it fell," said Bougoumi Aboubacar Tandina, a
hotel manager. "The new authorities in Bamako think of nothing
but themselves while we suffer."
In Gao on Tuesday, local youths took to the streets for the
second straight day to protest against rebel control of the
town, shouting "Down with Ansar Dine and MNLA". MNLA is the
Tuareg rebel group vying with Ansar Dine for control of the
north.
Residents of Gao said Ansar Dine had outlawed video games,
western and Malian music, soccer and bars.
A refugee camp for about 750 residents of northern Mali -
most of them children - has been set up near Mopti, about
halfway between Bamako and Timbuktu.
"We can't complain about the conditions here, and we feel
safer here than we did at home," said Boubacar Traore, a man in
his fifties who fled Hombri in April. "But we are waiting for
peace to return so that we can live like before," he said.
