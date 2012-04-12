BAMAKO, April 12 Mali's Dioncounda Traore was
sworn in as interim president of his West African country on
Thursday after leaders of a March 22 coup agreed to hand back
power to civilians.
Traore, previously the speaker of the national parliament,
was sworn in by Supreme Court President Nouhoum Tapily at a
brief ceremony in the capital Bamako.
He faces the uphill task of organising new elections in the
mostly desert state, where Tuareg-led rebels and Islamist allies
earlier this month seized the northern half of the country in a
lightning advance made in the aftermath of the coup.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; editing by Mark John and Pascal
Fletcher)