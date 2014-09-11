BAMAKO, Sept 11 The International Monetary Fund
has restarted talks on reviewing an aid programme for Mali and
resuming aid payments to the West African country halted by the
IMF and the World Bank earlier this year.
The two organisations have frozen nearly $70 million in
financing after the IMF expressed concern in May over Mali's
purchase of a $40 million presidential jet and a separate loan
for military supplies, which undermined the confidence of donors
in the country's new government.
A senior official in Mali's finance ministry said an IMF
mission had begun talks in Bamako on Thursday morning and an
agreement was expected within two weeks. The official, who asked
not to be named, said the government had reached some
understandings with IMF officials.
"We have made adjustments, to remove or freeze expenditure
on some other items to ensure that the purchase of the aircraft
would not lead to additional debt," the official said, adding
that its level of indebtedness would stay the same.
The IMF office in Bamako would not comment.
Mali secured over $4 billion in donor pledges last year to
rebuild after twin crises in 2012. In the first, Malian soldiers
ousted the president; in the second, a mix of separatist and al
Qaeda-linked rebels seized the country's desert north.
French troops scattered the Islamist fighters and a U.N.
peacekeeping mission has since deployed. But slow progress has
left Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita struggling to
retain the popular support that swept him to power last year.
The row over the jet and the defence deals led to criticism
that the era of murky deals that shrouded the administration of
ousted president Amadou Toumani Toure had not come to an end.
