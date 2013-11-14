* Murder of French journalists highlights northern
insecurity
* Al Qaeda-linked groups replace leaders
* Mali's president seeks support of ex-rebels in vote
By David Lewis and Laurent Prieur
DAKAR/NOUAKCHOTT, Nov 14 Nine months after they
were scattered across the Sahara by waves of French air strikes,
Islamists in Mali are making a comeback - naming new leaders,
attacking U.N. peacekeepers and killing two French journalists.
Their return is making it harder for the west African
country's new president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his foreign
backers to stabilise the northern desert despite the incentive
of more than $3 billion in international aid for the area.
Mali imploded last year when Tuareg separatists tried to
take control of the north. Their rebellion was soon hijacked by
better-armed and funded Islamic militants linked to al Qaeda
before the French intervention in January.
Increasingly blurred lines between the Islamist militants,
separatist rebels and gangs of smugglers has complicated the
task of calming the area and Keita's party has allied itself
with leaders of some armed groups in a bid to wield influence.
Experts are starting to worry that France will get bogged
down in an open ended war if U.N. peacekeepers cannot pick up
the baton.
"Mali is entering a guerrilla war, waged by sleeper cells
and fighters who returned from southern Algeria, Libya and
Niger," said a French former diplomat and counter-terrorism
expert who blogs under the name Abou Djaffar.
Last month, two Chadian U.N. troops were killed in a suicide
attack in the remote town of Tessalit. Gao, the largest city in
northern Mali, has been hit by a series of rocket attacks, while
French special forces have taken action against Islamists north
of Timbuktu for the first time in months.
But it was the killing of two French journalists, seized in
broad daylight in the northern town of Kidal on Nov. 2, which
sent shockwaves through France. Al Qaeda-linked fighters said
the killings were a response to France's Mali operation although
analysts say it may have been a botched kidnapping.
France dispatched reinforcements to Kidal after the
journalists' deaths but insists it will not further delay its
plan to reduce its 3,200 troops in Mali to 1,000 by February,
already two months later than originally scheduled.
"We are conscious that it will take a long time to eradicate
the terrorism threat in the Sahel (desert)," a French diplomat
said.
"Of course, there is Serval (the French operation) and
MINUSMA (the U.N. mission), but long-term efforts will be needed
and a deep regional coordination to completely kill the
terrorism threat in Mali."
Donors are once again disbursing aid after Keita's election
in August restored a legitimate government. Military officers
seized power in March 2012 in anger at President Amadou Toumani
Toure's handling of the Tuareg rebellion.
Keita won power with a pledge to remove the web of corrupt
elites that rotted the state under Toure. But with parliamentary
elections on Nov. 24, Keita's party has allied itself with some
leaders of armed groups who the previous government sought for
war crimes.
"They are reverting to the same old practices," said Wolfram
Lacher, an associate at the German Institute for International
and Security Affairs. "The whole complex of drug trafficking,
organised crime and warlordism is going to be back in place. I
didn't expect it to happen quite so quickly and so openly."
FOREIGN FORCES STRETCHED
The journalists' killing highlighted the gaps in foreign
military cover in a country twice the size of France. French
troops in Kidal had to call in helicopters from Tessalit, 250 km
(155 miles) away to try and track them down. France has just 16
in all of Mali.
Five months into its mandate, the U.N. mission is only at
half strength. Regional military power Nigeria pulled its troops
out and Mauritania, Mali's western neighbour with long
experience fighting Islamists, has refused to join.
The bills are mounting at a time when Paris is under
pressure to cut defence spending. According to a Senate report
on the defence budget, the Mali operation will cost 650 million
euros in 2013. Add the support for African allies and the final
amount will be much higher.
Angering many in Bamako, France refused to carry out
military operations against Tuareg separatist MNLA rebels in
Kidal, saying the government should open a political dialogue.
A fusion of the MNLA with one Arab and one Tuareg group
further blurs the line between rebels with a political agenda
and Islamists. They are due to hold talks with the government
about a solution to the problems in the north.
Under a June peace deal to allow presidential elections to
go ahead, the three groups agreed to confine their troops to
barracks. Many have not and in Kidal, where there is little army
presence, gunmen slip in and out of the town, avoiding
checkpoints along sandy tracks that fan out into the desert.
"Kidal is worse because the armed groups are no longer in
control but the government is not in control either," said an
official at the U.N. mission.
Underscoring these shifting alliances, the main suspect in
the killing of the French journalists is linked to both the MNLA
and AQIM.
"ALWAYS THERE"
The hit-and-run attacks by the Islamists mark a return to
'business as usual', said Yvan Guichaoua, Sahel expert at the
University of East Anglia.
France's offensive killed hundreds of Islamists. Al Qaeda's
North African wing, AQIM, was hardest hit, losing Abdelhamid
Abou Zeid, its senior leader in the zone, and several other key
figures. But the group has been busy restructuring.
Abou Said el-Djazairi, a fellow Algerian, replaced Abou Zeid
as head of the Tarek Ibn Zyad brigade in northern Mali.
El-Djazairi is a 40 year-old veteran of AQIM's Sahel operations,
including the 2010 kidnapping of French mine workers from
northern Niger, regional security sources said.
Mauritanian Abdarrahmane Al Liby, aka Talha, has replaced
Abdallah Al Chinguetti, another of its killed commanders. Al
Liby is close to Yahya Abou el-Hammam, AQIM's top Sahara
commander, and is believed to have been part of a desert raid
that killed 12 Mauritanian troops in 2008, the sources said.
Mokhtar Belmokhtar, a former AQIM chief who formed his own
group, has joined forces with MUJWA, another AQIM splinter, to
carry out attacks, including suicide bombings in Niger in May.
In the face of French firepower, many Islamists had sought
safehaven outside Mali, especially in southern Libya, security
experts said. However, many others just kept their heads down.
"They have always been there but they were just observing,"
said an international security source who monitors northern
Mali. "We are seeing a resurgence in activity."
The violence suggests Islamists won local recruits during
their occupation but are now also using suicide bombings, a new
tactic from AQIM's North African operations, Guichaoua said.
Timbuktu residents say they fear venturing outside town. The
French diplomat said Paris was under no illusion the threat had
been eradicated: "They are waiting for the storm to pass and
then they will try to rebuild their capacities progressively."
OLD HABITS DIE HARD
Analysts say that Malian and French political leaders are
repeating mistakes partly to blame for Mali's implosion.
Security experts say they are convinced France once again
paid a multi-million dollar ransom to secure the release last
month of four French citizens kidnapped three years ago. French
media, citing French intelligence sources, have also said a
ransom was paid.
Paris, which denied any payment, had pledged an end to such
payments that netted Islamists tens of millions before the war.
"This is another example of French incoherence: shifting
between tough posturing and secret compromises to save lives,"
said Abou Djaffar.
Bamako has also attracted criticism for its compromises.
In the name of reconciliation, it lifted the arrest warrants
for four key rebel figures. Two of them, Ahmada Ag Bibi and
Mohamed Ag Intallah, were named to the electoral list of Keita's
party to bolster its support with northern elites.
Lacher said the men were not extremists but opportunists who
joined armed groups to strengthen their position. Nonetheless,
the deal would discredit Keita's pledge to end injustice, he
said: "It's not a question of extremism but impunity."
In Gao and Timbuktu, where residents are proud to have
resisted occupation by Tuareg rebels and then the Islamists, the
alliances Bamako is forging are deeply unpopular.
"These are people who took up arms against Mali and killed
civilians," said Amadou Sarr, leader of a local militia during
the occupation. "They're going back to their old habits and we
are not ready to accept this."
(Additional reporting by Adama Diarra in Timbuktu and John
Irish and Patrick Vignal in Paris; editing by Anna Willard)