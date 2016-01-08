(Adds detail, context)
BAMAKO Jan 8 A Swiss woman was kidnapped
overnight from a house in the northern Mali city of Timbuktu, a
spokesman for the Malian army, Souleymane Maiga told Reuters on
Friday.
He gave no details of the incident or the woman's identity,
but a resident of the city said the victim was a Swiss
missionary who had already been kidnapped once before.
"I confirm that a European woman was kidnapped in Timbuktu
at 3.30 a.m. (0330 GMT). A neighbour alerted the security forces
around 6 a.m.," he said, later adding that she was Swiss.
In 2012, Islamist fighters in northern Mali kidnapped
Beatrice Stockly, a Swiss woman working as a missionary in
Timbuktu, and released her days later. A resident of Timbuktu
who knows Stockly told Reuters it was she who was kidnapped
overnight.
The Swiss foreign ministry in Berne said it was aware of the
"alleged kidnapping" of a Swiss citizen in Mali.
"The Swiss local representative is in contact with the local
authorities," it said in an email. "For privacy and data
protection reasons, no further information can be given at the
moment."
French forces drove Islamist fighters from major urban
centres in 2013 but the fighters remain active in the West
African country and have recently intensified their insurgency.
France continues to fight militants in Mali and elsewhere in
the desert band known as the Sahel with a 3,500-strong
counterterrorism force called Barkhane. There is also a U.N.
peacekeeping mission.
