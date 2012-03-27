ABIDJAN, March 27 Five West African heads of state are to visit Mali in the next 48 hours to demand that the leaders of last week's military coup hand back power, the regional ECOWAS bloc said on Tuesday.

The delegation would be made up of the leaders of Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger and Liberia, the bloc said in a statement after a regional summit in the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)