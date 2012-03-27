Peru to start bidding on La Oroya smelter and mine at $270 million
LIMA, Feb 14 Peru will start the bidding on a nearly 100-year old polymetallic smelter and a copper mine at about $270 million in a March 10 auction, the government said on Tuesday.
ABIDJAN, March 27 Five West African heads of state are to visit Mali in the next 48 hours to demand that the leaders of last week's military coup hand back power, the regional ECOWAS bloc said on Tuesday.
The delegation would be made up of the leaders of Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger and Liberia, the bloc said in a statement after a regional summit in the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LIMA, Feb 14 Peru will start the bidding on a nearly 100-year old polymetallic smelter and a copper mine at about $270 million in a March 10 auction, the government said on Tuesday.
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The European Union's decision-making process should be changed to ensure states openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing euroscepticism.