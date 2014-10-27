* Mali seeks to end gold dependency, boost other minerals
* Rail lines to give landlocked Mali access to ports
* Analysts say funding remains difficult
* ENRC bauxite project seen to benefit from rail projects
By Tiemoko Diallo and Bate Felix
BAMAKO, Oct 27 Landlocked Mali aims to diversify
its mining sector away from gold with Chinese-built rail
projects worth $9.5 billion that would link it to the Atlantic
coast, even as slowing Chinese growth and falling commodity
prices cool investment.
The West African nation - the continent's third-largest gold
producer - said last month it had signed a string of investment
deals with China totalling $11 billion, with most of this going
to finance the rail deals. Chinese authorities, however, have
not confirmed the investment.
Mali said $8 billion would finance a 900-km (560-mile)
railway to Guinea's port capital Conakry and $1.5 billion would
renovate a rail link to Senegal's capital Dakar, Mali's main
gateway port.
The improved transport links would attract investors to
under-explored resources such as iron ore, bauxite and uranium
that are bulkier and more costly to transport than gold.
"The infrastructure will enable Mali to end its dependency
on gold," said Lassana Guindo, an adviser at the mines ministry.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is striving to kick start
Mali's economy after a brief French-led war in early 2013
against northern Islamist rebels dragged it into recession. Last
week it also became the sixth West African country to be touched
by the deadly Ebola virus, which has killed nearly 5,000 people
and hammered regional trade.
No deadline has been set for delivery of the rail projects
but Mohamed Saïba Soumano, an adviser in Mali's transport
ministry, said talks were underway after the Chinese
delegation's visit to Bamako on Oct. 13.
China Railway Engineering Corporation would build the
Bamako-Conakry leg while China Railway Construction Corporation
would be responsible for Bamako-Dakar, Soumano said.
He said the parties would sign tripartite framework deals
between Mali-China-Guinea and Mali-China-Senegal.
"After the framework agreements, the Chinese partner will
have up to 12 months to present a detailed preliminary project,"
Soumano said. "Thereafter, China will submit financing proposals
with Chinese banks to the states."
TOUGH TIMES
Mali's drive to attract mining investors comes at a time of
falling prices for many commodities and weak growth in China and
other leading economies. Iron ore prices, for instance, have
plummeted nearly 40 percent so far this year amid softening
demand from China, the world's largest consumer of most
commodities.
With a global surplus of supply, several iron miners have
scaled back on new capital-intensive projects, while leading
producers Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are
focusing on increasing production at their low-cost Australian
operations.
In Sierra Leone, London Mining Plc announced this
month it would enter administration due to the slump in iron
prices and the impact of the Ebola virus on its operations.
"In West Africa, with infrastructure to build -- even if it
is funded by the Chinese -- it will be very demanding in these
market conditions," said Chris Hinde of SNL Metals & Mining.
"Funding for exploration and for projects in countries perceived
as less stable remains very difficult."
Tom Wilson, director of the Africa Practice consultancy,
said he would be surprised if the $11 billion announced by the
government was fully deployed.
"China has a history of pledging, in non-binding MoUs, to
make major, multi-billion dollar investments in infrastructure
in West Africa and failing to deliver," Wilson said. "Chinese
parastatals are not spending as they have done in the past."
Nevertheless, some plans are already going ahead.
Chinese diversified company CGCOC Group plans to exploit
Mali's 100 million tonnes Bale iron deposit, 220 km (136 miles)
west of Bamako. "The company will build a steel plant and also
construct a 400 megawatt power plant," said Ousmane Mamadou
Konaté, a technical adviser on a Malian delegation to China in
September.
The firm has not commented on the deal but its President Ji
Weimin signed a deal last week with mines minister Boubou Cisse
to modernise Mali's national mines laboratory.
Aside from Bale, other iron ore deposits in the same basin
are estimated to hold some 400 million tonnes and would all
benefit from the rail project, Guindo said.
Eurasian Natural Resources Company, which holds
the rights to Mali's estimated 439 million tonne bauxite deposit
in Falea, also stands to benefit from the prospective railway.
ENRC country manager Dialla Konate said the company is
targetting production of about 152 million tonnes of alumina -
used to produce aluminium - from Falea and other Malian
projects.
"In our ongoing feasibility study, we plan to use both rail
lines to Conakry and to Dakar," Konate said.
(Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Daniel Flynn and Susan
Thomas)