* Mali to renegotiate any contracts not in national interest
* 'Inventory' of contracts to be made public
By Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, Sept 10 Mali's new government will carry
out a "complete inventory" of existing mining contracts and
stands ready to renegotiate any which are not in the West
African country's interests, the new mining minister told
Reuters on Tuesday.
A new government tasked with restoring economic growth and
stamping out corruption took office this week in Mali,
sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest gold producer, after
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita swept to victory in polls last
month.
"The government has decided to carry out a complete
inventory of what exists - mining contracts, titles, licenses -
be it in the mining or the oil sector," Mines Minister Boubou
Cisse said in a brief interview after taking office.
"If there are contracts which it is necessary to revise in
the interests of Mali, we will start negotiations with the
partners in question," he said.
Cisse, a 39-year-old former World Bank economist, said the
inventory would be conducted under complete transparency and its
results would be made available to the public.
Mali produces around 50 tonnes a year of gold. Randgold
Resources and Anglogold Ashanti are among the
international companies operating there.
Cisse said his ministry aimed to increase the contribution
of the mining sector in the national economy from around 8
percent at present to 15 to 20 percent in the long term.