BAMAKO Oct 11 Mali mine workers will go on
strike on Oct. 24 for five days, a union official said on
Tuesday, to protest what he described as unfair treatment of
union workers.
Mali is the third biggest gold producer in Africa behind
South Africa and Ghana, and gold overwhelmingly dominates its
mining sector, itself about a quarter of government revenues.
"Trade unionists are persecuted in the mines," said
Mahamadou Konte, executive committee member of Synacom, the
mines, energy and civil construction union, citing examples of
union members who were being disciplined or fired.
"We represent more than 80 percent of the union space. The
strike will affect all mines," he said.
The likely impact on production from the country's nine gold
mines was unclear, but Konte reckoned that the strike would cost
Mali 800 million CFA francs ($1.37 million) per day in tax
revenues.
Mali collected 245 billion CFA francs ($422 million) in
state revenues from mining companies last year, a near 11
percent fall from the previous year, owing to stagnant
production and lower gold prices, the statistics office said in
August.
Gold producers including Randgold Resources and
AngloGold Ashanti have operations in Mali.
($1 = 585.6200 CFA francs)
(Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo, writing by Edward McAllister;
Editing by Bernard Orr)