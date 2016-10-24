BAMAKO Oct 24 Mine workers in Mali have
suspended a five-day strike scheduled to begin on Monday
following a last-minute plea from the mines ministry, a union
official said.
Mine workers had planned to go on strike to protest at what
they described as unfair treatment of union workers who had been
fired or disciplined.
Mahamadou Konte, executive committee member of Synacom, the
mines, energy and civil construction union, said the mines
ministry stepped in after talks failed with employers on Friday,
calling for further negotiations.
"Following the intervention of the Minister we suspended the
strike," he said.
Gold producers including Randgold Resources and
AngloGold Ashanti have operations in Mali.
