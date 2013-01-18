(Adds editing credit)
LONDON Jan 18 Dozens of Malian musicians,
including world-renowned performers Amadou and Mariam, Vieux
Farka Toure and Toumani Diabate, have recorded a song for peace
in response to the deepening conflict in their country.
The musicians came together in the capital Bamako this week
to record the track "Mali-ko (Peace/La Paix)".
"The Malian people look to us," singer Fatoumata Diawara,
the organiser of the project, said in a statement. "They have
lost hope in politics. But music has always brought hope in
Mali."
Mali has a rich musical tradition and many artists are
well-known on the international circuit. Amadou and Mariam have
sold millions of discs worldwide.
However, when Islamists took over the north of the country
last year, they banned music other than Koranic verses,
persecuted musicians and smashed instruments and players.
The conflict has intensified with the intervention of French
and African forces to push back the Islamist rebels.
"Music has always been strong and spiritual, and has had a
very important role in the country, so when it comes to the
current situation, people are looking to musicians for a sense
of direction," Fatoumata said.
The Voices United for Mali group also includes Oumou
Sangare, Bassekou Kouyate and Djelimadi Tounkara among others.
The French lyrics refer directly to the situation in the
north, saying: "Such catastrophe, such desolation. They want to
impose sharia law on us. Tell the North that our Mali is one
nation, indivisible!"
