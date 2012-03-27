ABIDJAN, March 27 Leaders of the West African regional grouping ECOWAS suspended Mali on Tuesday from all its decision-making bodies and called on the soldiers behind last week's coup to hand back power immediately.

The decision was read out after a meeting of regional leaders in the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Mark John; Editing by Andrew Heavens)