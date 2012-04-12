April 12 Here is a look at events in Mali this year where a new acting president was sworn in on Thursday.

Jan 17, 2012 - Tuareg gunmen clash with army troops in the northern town of Menaka after months of warnings that rebels have been massing.

Feb 10 - Malian helicopter gunships bombard rebel positions after fighting in which dozens are killed. Former colonial power France calls for a ceasefire and talks.

March 22 - Soldiers seize power from elected President Ahmadou Toumani Toure after a protest over the government's handling of the war turns into a coup.

March 23 - African Union suspends Mali. Junta leader Captain Amadou Sanogo says ready for talks with rebels, but wants to preserve Mali's territorial integrity.

March 27 - Mali's neighbours threaten sanctions and possibly military force to dislodge the junta leaders.

March 30 - Tuareg rebels enter the key town of Kidal in the north after soldiers abandon positions. Sanogo calls for external help against rebels.

March 31 - Rebels enter northern garrison town of Gao. Junta pledges to come up with proposals to restore constitutional order quickly.

April 1 - Rebels capture ancient trading post of Timbuktu, giving them effective control over the northern half of Mali.

April 2 - The 15-state ECOWAS bloc imposes sanctions including a shutdown of borders to force the junta to step down from power.

April 6 - MNLA separatist rebel group proclaims independence for what it calls the state of Azawad after announcing an end to the fighting.

-- The coup leaders and neighbouring countries agree a plan under which the junta will hand over power in return for the end of trade and diplomatic sanctions.

April 8 - President Toure resigns, paving the way for the soldiers who ousted him in the coup to stick by a deal to restore civilian rule and hand power to Diouncounda Traore, president of the National Assembly.

April 9 - Members of Mali's Arab community in the northern town of Timbuktu form the Azawad National Liberation Front, or FLNA, an armed group to fill the void left by the army's retreat.

April 12 - Former parliamentary speaker, Dioncounda Traore, is sworn in as interim president. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)