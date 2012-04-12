April 12 Here is a look at events in Mali this
year where a new acting president was sworn in on Thursday.
Jan 17, 2012 - Tuareg gunmen clash with army troops in the
northern town of Menaka after months of warnings that rebels
have been massing.
Feb 10 - Malian helicopter gunships bombard rebel positions
after fighting in which dozens are killed. Former colonial power
France calls for a ceasefire and talks.
March 22 - Soldiers seize power from elected President
Ahmadou Toumani Toure after a protest over the government's
handling of the war turns into a coup.
March 23 - African Union suspends Mali. Junta leader Captain
Amadou Sanogo says ready for talks with rebels, but wants to
preserve Mali's territorial integrity.
March 27 - Mali's neighbours threaten sanctions and possibly
military force to dislodge the junta leaders.
March 30 - Tuareg rebels enter the key town of Kidal in the
north after soldiers abandon positions. Sanogo calls for
external help against rebels.
March 31 - Rebels enter northern garrison town of Gao. Junta
pledges to come up with proposals to restore constitutional
order quickly.
April 1 - Rebels capture ancient trading post of Timbuktu,
giving them effective control over the northern half of Mali.
April 2 - The 15-state ECOWAS bloc imposes sanctions
including a shutdown of borders to force the junta to step down
from power.
April 6 - MNLA separatist rebel group proclaims independence
for what it calls the state of Azawad after announcing an end to
the fighting.
-- The coup leaders and neighbouring countries agree a plan
under which the junta will hand over power in return for the end
of trade and diplomatic sanctions.
April 8 - President Toure resigns, paving the way for the
soldiers who ousted him in the coup to stick by a deal to
restore civilian rule and hand power to Diouncounda Traore,
president of the National Assembly.
April 9 - Members of Mali's Arab community in the northern
town of Timbuktu form the Azawad National Liberation Front, or
FLNA, an armed group to fill the void left by the army's
retreat.
April 12 - Former parliamentary speaker, Dioncounda Traore,
is sworn in as interim president.
