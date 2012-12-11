BAMAKO Dec 11 Security forces in Mali arrested Prime Minister Cheick Modibo Diarra late on Monday as he tried to leave the country for France, a spokesman for the military said.

"He wanted to leave the country having incited trouble," said Bakary Mariko, a spokesman for the group of soldiers who seized power in a March coup. It remains powerful despite officially handing power back to civilians earlier this year.

The arrest was confirmed by a diplomat in Mali.