BAMAKO, March 10 Hundreds of people rallied in
the northern Malian town of Kidal on Tuesday to protest against
a preliminary, U.N.-brokered peace deal signed by the government
and not yet accepted by Tuareg rebel groups in the north,
residents said.
The protests, which organisers said drew several thousand
demonstrators, came ahead of a meeting in Kidal on Wednesday of
representatives of rebel groups involved in the recent peace
talks in Algiers to discuss the terms of the proposed deal.
The West African country's government signed the agreement
on March 1 in hopes of tackling decades of Tuareg-led uprisings
in northern Mali.
In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Foreign Minister
Abdoulaye Diop urged separatist rebels to quickly follow suit to
differentiate themselves from a wave of Islamist violence in
Mali.
The rebels, however, had demanded more time to consult with
their supporters in the sparsely populated desert north of Mali,
a region they call Azawad.
On the streets of Kidal, a dusty desert town and stronghold
of Tuareg separatists, demonstrators chanted slogans against the
deal and carried banners calling on their leaders not to sign.
"The people of Azawad will not sign their own death warrant,"
read one banner, while other protesters waved the red, green,
black and yellow flag of their notional state.
"There are more than 1,000 demonstrators shouting slogans
against the accord and calling for autonomy," a resident said,
adding that they had gathered near an airstrip outside town.
Representatives of the separatist groups - including the
National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) and the
Arab Movement for Azawad (MAA) - had been due to meet in Kidal
on Tuesday but postponed their talks by a day due to logistical
difficulties, a source involved in the discussions said.
A 2012 uprising by armed Tuareg separatists prompted a
military coup in the capital Bamako in the south, plunging Mali
into chaos that allowed al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels to seize
control of the northern two-thirds of the country.
A French-led military campaign in early 2013 shattered the
Islamists' grip on northern Mali but isolated cells survived and
continue to carry out attacks on U.N. peacekeepers.
Gunmen from a group founded by veteran Algerian Islamist
Mokhtar Belmokhtar opened fire in a popular restaurant in Bamako
on Saturday, killing five people including two foreigners. It
was the first such attack in the capital in years.
