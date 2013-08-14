* Mali says gold miner owes taxes worth $46 million
* Randgold says not liable for new taxes not specified under
mining deal
BAMAKO Aug 14 Africa-focused gold miner
Randgold Resources is seeking international arbitration
in a dispute over 23 billion CFA francs ($46.5 million) in taxes
which Mali says the company owes the West African state, a
company executive told Reuters.
Mahamadou Samaké, group regional manager for West Africa,
said Randgold was contesting the bill as the taxes did not form
part of the original mining agreement signed by the company.
"The government is asking us for a tax adjustment of 23
billion CFA francs, which we dispute," he told Reuters.
The state had already reduced its claim from 43 billion CFA
francs in the case, which concerns tax payments for 2008 to 2010
on the salaries of foreign employees, he said.
The company has taken the case to the International Center
for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). There is no
deadline for a decision, he said.
"The state should not see this as a hostile act," Samake
said.
He said the firm's mining convention stipulated that the
company would only be liable to taxes included in that
agreement.
"The problem is that there are taxes which have been created
since the signing of the agreement... For us, based on our
convention, we are not liable for what is being asked of us," he
said.
Mining Minister Amadou Baba Sy said Randgold had sought
international arbitration after talks at a ministerial level had
failed.
"Mali has lawyers which are going to defend its interests
and Randgold also has its advisers... At the end of this
international arbitration, we will have a verdict."
Randgold announced a 62 percent fall in second-quarter
profit last week to $54 million and pledged to cut costs,
including at its Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali.
Samake said the company was seeking to reduce the cost of
inputs such as energy but had sought to avoid laying off staff.
Precious metals mining companies are under intense pressure
to cut costs after a 20-percent slump in gold this year sent
prices to a near 3-year low.