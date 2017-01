BAMAKO, July 27 Randgold Resources' Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex its flagship operation in Mali is currently on track to beat its 2016 production guidance, CEO Mark Bristow told reporters late on Wednesday.

Loulo-Gounkoto, the company's flagship operation in the West African nation, was targeting output of 670,000 oz of gold this year, according to the company's website, up from 630,167 oz last year. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by James Dalgleish)