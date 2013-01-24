Raonic overcomes Del Potro in Florida, meets Sock in final
World number four Milos Raonic of Canada overcame a battling Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 7-6(6) on Saturday to set up a Delray Beach Open final against American Jack Sock.
OTTAWA Jan 24 Canada will extend the loan of a C-17 military cargo plane to France's military operations against Islamist rebels in Mali until Feb. 15, the Canadian government said on Thursday.
Canada had initially loaned the giant aircraft for a week. The cargo aircraft brought its first cargo of French troops and equipment to Mali last Thursday.
"This aircraft is available to France to move equipment and personnel to Mali's capital, Bamako. This aircraft and Canadian armed forces personnel will not be part of combat operations," the Canadian government said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Will Dunham)
MONTREAL The chief executive of Canada's second largest pension fund, which owns a 30 percent stake in Bombardier Inc.'s transportation division, said on Friday he hopes that a dispute between the company and Toronto's transportation agency over a rail car contract will be resolved out of court.
HONG KONG/TORONTO Royal Bank of Canada , the country's biggest lender, has put its Asian wealth management business under review, which could lead to its sale, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.