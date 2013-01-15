BRIEF-Aequus says upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 mln
* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million
BAMAKO Jan 15 A column of French armoured vehicles has left the Malian capital Bamako, heading north towards territory controlled by Islamist rebels, a French military official said on Tuesday.
"A convoy of armoured vehicles left this afternoon heading north," the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters without providing further details.
It was the first such movement since France began a military operation on Friday to halt a southward advance by the alliance of Islamist groups.
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.