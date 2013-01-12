PARIS Jan 12 France is building up its military
intervention in Mali to help quash a rebel offensive but has no
current plans to extend operations to northern areas controlled
by the Islamists, army chief Edouard Guillaud said on Saturday.
Guillaud told reporters extra military planes had been sent
to Africa, after strikes had destroyed half a dozen pick-up
trucks belonging to the rebels, and that Rafale fighter jets
could strike from bases in France.
"We are in the build-up phase of operations ... As you know
we have planes in Africa and have added more," he said, adding
that there was no plan to send ground troops towards the north.
"The quicker the African mission is on the ground, the less we
will need to help the Malian army."