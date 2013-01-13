PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Jan 13 French fighter jets and attack helicopters bombed rebel positions in the Malian town of Gao on Sunday, residents said, as France pushed its military campaign towards northern Islamist strongholds.
"Two helicopters are bombarding the positions of the Islamists, who are trying to fight back," said resident Soumaila Maiga. "The planes are so fast you only hear their sound in the sky."
A spokesman for Ansar Dine, one of the main Islamist factions, said French aircraft had also attacked its positions in the smaller towns of Lere and Douentza, further south.
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
March 8 Some customers of U.S. wireless carrier AT&T were unable to use their cell phones to dial 911 emergency dispatchers in their area for a time on Wednesday, a problem the company later said has been resolved.