BERLIN Jan 16 Germany will make two Transall
transport planes available to fly troops from the West African
bloc ECOWAS to Mali's capital Bamako to help in the fight
against Islamist rebels, the German government said on
Wednesday.
"Germany will provide logistical support," Defence Minister
Thomas de Maiziere said in a joint statement with Foreign
Minister Guido Westerwelle. The Germans have ruled out sending
combat troops to Mali.
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, who currently
holds the rotating chairmanship of ECOWAS, was in Berlin on
Wednesday for talks with German officials including Chancellor
Angela Merkel.