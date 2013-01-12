BAMAKO Jan 12 France's military intervention
against Islamist fighters in northern Mali puts French hostages
and other French citizens at risk, a spokesman for insurgent
group Ansar Dine said on Saturday.
"There are consequences, not only for French hostages, but
also for all French citizens wherever they find themselves in
the Muslim world," Sanda Ould Boumama told Reuters.
"We are going to continue resisting and defend ourselves. We
are ready to die fighting."
Ansar Dine, whose stronghold is the historic city of
Timbuktu, is a close ally of al Qaeda's North African wing AQIM,
which is also fighting Malian forces backed by French air power.
AQIM and its allies are holding eight French nationals in
the sparsely populated Sahel region following a series of
kidnappings.
"The hostages are facing death ... Francois Hollande seems
to wish the death of the hostages. He has chosen the war
solution so that the hostages will be killed rather than
negotiate," Boumama said.
A spokesman for AQIM earlier urged France, in a video
posted on the Internet, to reconsider its intervention. "Stop
your assault against us or you are digging your own sons'
graves," said Abdallah Al-Chinguetti.
The French Foreign Ministry on Friday advised the 6,000
French citizens living in Mali to leave the country.