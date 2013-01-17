* Islamist rebels said to take refuge among civilians
* Algerian attack is apparent revenge for Mali campaign
* Britain and Germany providing support
By Marco Trujillo and Bate Felix
BAMAKO/SEGOU, Mali, Jan 17 The first West
African regional forces arrived in Mali on Thursday to reinforce
French and Malian troops battling to push back al Qaeda-linked
rebels after seven days of French air strikes.
A contingent of around 100 Togolese troops landed in Bamako
and was due to be joined by Nigerian forces already en route.
Nigerien and Chadian forces were massing in Niger, Mali's
neighbour to the east.
The scrambling of the U.N.-mandated African mission, which
previously had not been due for deployment until September, will
be a boon for France, the former colonial power in Mali.
French troops, which had moved northwards from Bamako in an
armoured column on Tuesday, pinned down some Islamist fighters
in the small town of Diabaly. But French forces held back from
launching an all-out assault as the insurgents had taken refuge
in the homes of civilians, residents said.
"The Islamists are still in Diabaly. They are very many of
them. Every time they hear a plane overhead, they run into
homes, traumatising the people," said one woman who fled the
town with her three children overnight.
Residents in the town of Konna, to the north of the central
garrison town of Sevare, said Islamists had fled as Malian
soldiers backed by French troops deployed.
"Life is difficult for the people of northern Mali and the
international community has the duty to help these people," said
Togolese Lieutenant Colonel Mawoute Bayassim Gnamkoulamba.
"That is why we think that it is necessary for us to protect
Mali and we are proud today to fulfil that mission."
French forces, numbering some 1,400 soldiers, began ground
operations on Wednesday against an Islamist coalition grouping
al Qaeda's North African wing AQIM and the home-grown Ansar Dine
and MUJWA militants.
President Francois Hollande ordered the intervention on the
grounds that the Islamists who had taken over the poor West
African country's north could turn it into a "terrorist state"
which would radiate a threat beyond its borders.
Hollande has pledged they will stay until stability returns
to Mali but, in the first apparent retaliatory attack, al
Qaeda-linked militants took dozens of foreigners hostage at a
gas plant in Algeria, blaming Algerian cooperation with France.
A total of 2,500 French troops are expected in Mali but
Paris is keen to swiftly hand the mission over to West Africa's
ECOWAS bloc, which in December secured a U.N. mandate for a
3,300-strong mission to help Mali recapture its north.
A rebel push into central Mali was last week halted by
bombings by French aircraft and the deployment of ground troops.
A convoy of armoured vehicles, fuel tankers and ambulances
and around 200 soldiers from Mali's eastern neighbour Niger was
positioned at that eastern border, witnesses said.
A Reuters witness at the scene said heavy weapons fire rang
out as troops tested artillery.
Communications with residents in Islamist-controlled towns
have become more difficult as some mobile phone towers have
stopped working. Residents said rebel fighters are suspicious of
anyone using phones, fearing they are passing information to the
enemy.
"There are no longer any police stations. (The Islamists)
have dispersed across the city, mixing in with the population,"
said Ibrahim Mamane, a resident from the town of Gao who reached
the border with Niger.
"The population is ready and is waiting for the French
forces with open arms. If they attack Gao, the people will fight
the Islamists with their bare hands," he added.
Reuters journalists travelling north of Bamako saw residents
welcoming French troops and, in places, French and Malian flags
hung side by side.
AFRICAN TALIBAN
Mali's recent troubles began with a coup in Bamako last
March, ending a period of stable rule that saw a series of
elections. In the confusion that followed, Islamist forces
seized large swathes of the north and imposed a strict rule
reminiscent of Afghanistan under the Taliban.
Military experts say France and its African allies must now
capitalise on a week of hard-hitting air strikes by seizing the
initiative on the ground to prevent the insurgents from
withdrawing into the desert and reorganising.
"The whole world clearly needs to unite and do much more
than is presently being done to contain terrorism," Nigerian
President Goodluck Jonathan said.
Diabaly is a country town with a population of about 35,000,
about 360 km (220 miles) from Bamako and near the border with
Mauritania, where AQIM has bases.
A spokesman for MUJWA confirmed that their positions in
Diabaly had been fired on but said French forces had not
penetrated the town itself.
Diabaly Mayor Salif Ouedrago, who fled on Wednesday, told
Malian state radio: "There were deaths on the side of the
jihadists. They buried their dead yesterday."
Meanwhile, the Malian army rushed reinforcements to a town
closer to Bamako on Thursday after Islamist fighters were
spotted near the frontier with Mauritania.
"Banamba is in a state of alert. Reinforcements have been
sent. Nigerian troops expected to arrive in Bamako today could
be deployed there to secure the zone," a senior Malian military
source told Reuters.
An inhabitant of Banamba, 140 km (90 miles) from the
capital, reported the arrival of soldiers after insurgents were
seen in the Boron border area.
With African states facing huge logistical and transport
challenges, Germany promised two Transall military transport
planes to help fly in their soldiers.
Britain has supplied two C-17 military transport planes to
ferry in French armoured vehicles and medical supplies. The
United States is considering logistical and surveillance support
but has ruled out sending in U.S. troops.