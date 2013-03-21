BAMAKO, March 21 A suicide car-bomber killed a Malian soldier and wounded six others at the airport in the northern town of Timbuktu overnight, a spokesman for Mali's army said on Thursday.

It was the first suicide attack in Timbuktu since French and Malian forces chased al Qaeda-linked militants from the ancient trading town nearly two months ago.

(Reporting by David Lewis; Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris; Editing by Alistair Lyon)