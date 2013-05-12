(Adds Malian army source, MNLA comment)
By Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO May 12 Malian troops headed for the
remote northeastern town of Kidal on Sunday ahead of a mid-May
deadline set by the government to wrest it from the control of
Tuareg separatist rebels.
French forces which swept Islamist insurgents from the far
north of Mali have allowed the MNLA rebels to run Kidal in
recent months but Mali's government wants to reimpose its
authority ahead of July presidential and legislative elections.
The votes are intended to seal Mali's democratic transition
in the wake of a March 2012 coup triggered by a Tuareg uprising,
after which al Qaeda-linked Islamists seized control of the
northern two-thirds of the landlocked West African country.
A column of Malian troops left Gao, the largest city of
northern Mali, for Kidal earlier this week. Defence Minister
Yamoussa Camara told parliament this month that the question of
MNLA control over Kidal would be resolved by May 15.
The MNLA has rejected Bamako's calls for it to lay down its
weapons, saying it would resist any Malian attempts to retake
Kidal, but has said it is open to political negotiations with
the government.
One military source, who asked not to be identified, said
army forces had established advanced positions on the road to
the small town of Anefis, 90 km (55 miles) southwest of Kidal.
The MNLA dismissed an earlier report that Malian forces had
entered Anefis and said their fighters remained in control of
the town.
A second army column was heading for Menaka, a town in
eastern Mali close to the Niger border which was taken by the
MNLA and then the Islamists last year.
"There is still time for negotiation before any military
action," said a third army source.
Kidal residents confirmed that Chadian troops, who had been
based there as part of their operations against Islamists in the
Adrar des Ifoghas mountains, had redeployed further north to the
town of Aguelhoc.
ELECTION TIMETABLE
The government in Bamako has insisted it will stick to
July's electoral timetable, under pressure from Paris, despite
security concerns in many parts of northern Mali.
On Friday, two attacks by the MUJWA Islamist group killed
the five suicide bombers and injured two soldiers in Menaka and
Gossi, a town near Gao.
The U.N. Security Council has approved the creation of a
12,600-strong peacekeeping force in Mali starting from July 1.
France has started to draw down its troops but will keep a
1,000-strong rapid reaction force in Mali to combat the Islamist
threat.
Some observers have questioned whether the infrastructure to
hold elections can be quickly put in place in northern Mali,
where Islamists destroyed many official documents during their
10-months in power.
While Paris is keen to turn the page on the interim
government of Dioncounda Traore, overshadowed by the former coup
leaders, many observers warn that poorly organised elections
could lead to lasting political recriminations and a continuing
north-south rift in Mali.
Tuareg separatists demand greater autonomy for their region
but they are mistrusted by many in the majority black African
south, who blame them for provoking last year's Islamist
takeover.
Mali's army has been accused by human rights groups of
carrying out reprisals against light-skinned Arabs and Tuaregs -
ethnic groups associated with the Islamists.
(Additional reporting by Cheick Diouara in Gao; Writing by
Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Roche and Eric Walsh)