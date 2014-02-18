* Around 30 sites proposed as barracks in the north
* Signatories say funding may be a problem - document
* Talks punctured by occasional tensions
By Emma Farge
BAMAKO, Feb 18 Malian rebels agreed on Tuesday
to confine members of their armed groups to barracks in U.N.-led
preliminary talks in the capital, according to sources who
attended and a copy of the agreement seen by Reuters.
The long-delayed meeting in the southern capital Bamako is a
step in a series of negotiations designed to bring an end to
recurrent Tuareg revolts in the West African country's desert
north.
Mali descended into turmoil after Islamist fighters linked
to al Qaeda took advantage of a 2012 Tuareg-led rebellion and
seized control of the north of the country.
French troops drove out the Islamists last year, elections
were held and a U.N. peacekeeping mission is rolling out.
"It's a road map for confining the armed groups with a
precise timetable," said M. Ould Mataly, a member of the Arab
Mouvement of Azawad (MAA) who attended the talks.
The United Nations Security Council warned earlier this
month that a failure to conclude the talks risked radicalising
fighters and undoing fragile security gains.
A copy of the agreement seen by Reuters showed that around
30 sites across northern Mali would be chosen including Lere,
Kidal, Gao and Timbuktu.
"MINUSMA is satisfied with this ongoing commitment and with
the results obtained today and reaffirms its commitments to help
the consultations until formal agreements are concluded between
the parties concerned," the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission for Mali
said in a statement.
The rebels had agreed in a previous accord last June in
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to confine their fighters in barracks
ahead of elections, but this was not fully adhered to.
FUNDING CHALLENGE
The preliminary talks, attended by Tuareg and Arab rebel
groups as well as politicians, diplomats, U.N. peacekeepers and
civil society groups, are designed to create a reconciliation
forum between the various groups and the Bamako government.
One challenge for the Malian government will be finding
sufficient funding for the sites, most of which have yet to be
built.
"The groups signing this draw the attention of the
international community to the risks of a failure to the process
of confinement because of insufficient means," a late addition
to the document said.
Participants said the two-day talks on the confinement of
fighters were punctured by occasional disputes.
In a sign of tensions, shortly after the end of Monday's
session, one rebel yelled at another across the hotel lobby,
according to a Reuters witness.
"You are here in a quest for money. You are sucking the
blood of our brothers," jabbing his finger in the direction of a
man wearing a turban and desert robes.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Joe Penney;
Editing by Eric Walsh)