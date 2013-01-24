* Libya fears Mali Islamists will flow into neighbours
* Says its own internal security at stake
* Algeria gas attack re-energised jihadi militants
By Richard Lough
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 24 United Nations peacekeepers
should be deployed in Mali once a French-led offensive against
al-Qaeda backed militants is over to prevent uprooted Islamist
fighters destabilising neighbouring countries, a Libyan minister
said on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdulaziz said Libya's internal
security was at stake, warning of the dangers of a spillover of
Mali's crisis.
"Our vision is that when the operation ends, the Security
Council should consider deploying a limited peacekeeping force
in the area," Abdulaziz told reporters on the sidelines of an
African Union summit in Ethiopia.
The peacekeepers should be part of a broader military exit
strategy - what the minister called preventative diplomacy -
that regional powers and Western governments needed to start
thinking about now.
"If there is no preventive diplomacy... it will be very
difficult to sustain security in the area," Abdulaziz said.
Warplanes from France, the former colonial power, have been
attacking Islamist rebels in Mali for two weeks as African
troops assemble to launch a U.N.-backed military intervention to
oust insurgents who seized control of northern Mali in April.
One of the triggers for the Mali crisis was the return from
Libya of heavily armed fighters once in the pay of deposed
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, say regional security experts.
These gunmen and the wide availability of arms during the Libyan
conflict inflated the ranks of separatist and Islamist groups
who launched attacks on Mali's army in early 2012.
Libya is now worried about an exodus of Malian and foreign
Islamist fighters as a result of the Mali crisis, and the
smuggling of weapons if the vast country's desert borders cannot
be secured.
KNOCK-ON EFFECTS
The Tripoli government has been beset by internal rifts and
security remains a major concern more than a year after
Gaddafi's ouster.
"We know that if the situation in Mali deteriorates, it will
have serious consequences in Libya," the minister said.
Last week's attack on a gas plant in Algeria - launched by
Islamists opposed to a French-led military drive against al
Qaeda-linked militants in Mali - have heightened fears in Africa
and Western capitals of more attacks by jihadi militants.
"Strategically what those extremists want is to expand the
operation in other areas, in neighbouring countries to divert
attention from northern Mali," Abdulaziz said.
The Mali crisis and the response by African countries and
Western states is likely to dominate the AU summit being held in
the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.
Any U.N. peacekeeping force would need to be drawn from
neighbouring countries, Abdulaziz said.
"You can't secure an area without its own people and
therefore the engagement of neighbouring countries in a
peacekeeping operation is a must," he said.
There is, though, much combat to be fought before
peacekeepers could be deployed.
Strikes by French jets and helicopter gunships on militants
in rebel held Malian towns have halted their southern advance
and forced them to surrender some towns in the country's north.
An African force comprised mostly of units from the West
African regional grouping ECOWAS, is readying for deployment. It
is expected to number more than 5,000 soldiers.
But questions remain whether they will have the weapons,
equipment and training needed to sustain a campaign against
rebels in remote desert and mountain terrain the size of Texas.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Jon Boyle)