NIAMEY Jan 29 Niger has given permission for
U.S. surveillance drones to be stationed on its territory to
improve intelligence on al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters in
northern Mali and the wider Sahara, a senior government source
said.
The U.S. ambassador to Niger, Bisa Williams, made the
request at a meeting on Monday with President Mahamadou
Issoufou, who immediately accepted it, the source said.
"Niger has given the green light to accepting American
surveillance drones on its soil to improve the collection of
intelligence on Islamist movements," said the source, who asked
not to be identified.
The drones could be stationed in Niger's northern desert
region of Agadez, which borders Mali, Algeria and Libya, the
source said.
A spokesperson for the United States' African Command
(AFRICOM) declined to comment.
The United States already has drones and surveillance
aircraft stationed at several points around Africa. Its only
permanent military base is in the small country of Djibouti in
the Horn of Africa, more than 3,000 miles (5,000 km) from Mali.
After her talks with Issoufou, Williams told reporters they
had discussed economic and military cooperation and development
issues. She also expressed Washington's appreciation for the
French-led military mission to expel an alliance of al
Qaeda-linked fighters from northern Mali.
French and Malian troops retook control of the ancient
trading town of Timbuktu on Monday, as they drove deep into the
heart of the desert region the size of Texas seized by Islamist
fighters last year.
Washington has provided military transport planes to airlift
men and equipment into Mali but said it will not send combat
troops.
The head of the U.S. Africa Command, General Carter Ham,
visited Niger last month. The poor, landlocked West Africa state
has said it wants to have closer security cooperation with
Washington.
