* Faction breaks with Ansar Dine group
* Tuareg negotiator calls for ceasefire and talks
By David Lewis
DAKAR, Jan 24 A faction of one of the armed
Islamist groups occupying the north of the Mali has split off
from its al Qaeda allies and says it is willing to hold talks
with the government, the leader of the new group said on
Thursday.
Alghabass Ag Intallah, a senior member of the Tuareg-led
Ansar Dine group which helped seize northern Mali last year from
government forces, said he had created a new organisation, the
Islamic Movement of Azawad (MIA), and was ready to seek a
negotiated solution to Mali's conflict.
A French-led military operation is underway in Mali to drive
back the Islamist fighters who launched a surprise push
southward toward the capital Bamako two weeks ago. An African
ground force is being deployed to support French and Malian
troops.
"We want to wage our war and not that of AQIM," Ag Intallah
said by telephone, referring to al Qaeda's North African wing
which has been at the heart of the takeover of the vast desert
north by Malian and foreign Islamist fighters.
"There has to be a ceasefire so there can be talks," he
said, speaking from the town of Kidal, a Tuareg stronghold in
northeast Mali seized by Ansar Dine last year. "The aim is to
speak about the situation in the north."
He said the new group, which would be based in Kidal, had
been in touch with mediators in Burkina Faso and Algerian
authorities. He said rebel demands would be for a broad autonomy
rather than independence for the north.
Ansar Dine had formed a loose alliance with AQIM and a third
group, MUJWA, to impose sharia Islamic law in the desert and
mountain area the size of Texas.
It was not immediately possible to confirm how many fighters
would leave the ranks of Ansar Dine to join the new group.
International negotiators have long sought to prize apart
the Islamist alliance by offering talks to Ansar Dine and Tuareg
separatists, on the condition that they broke with AQIM. Ag
Intallah was a senior Ansar Dine negotiator in talks last year.
But preliminary negotiations broke down last month after
Ansar Dine called off a ceasefire, amid reports of splits
between moderates seeking a political solution and radicals with
deep links to al Qaeda.
Ag Intallah would not give a figure for his supporters, as
he said a list was still being drawn up, but he said most
Malians in the ranks of Ansar Dine had joined his faction.
Estimates for the total number of Islamist fighters in Mali
vary but do not exceed roughly 3,000.
Ag Intallah said some members of the Tuareg separatist MNLA
movement, which has fought AQIM in the north, had also joined
his group.
A spokesman for the MNLA was not immediately available for
comment.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Pascal Fletcher)