UNITED NATIONS Jan 11 France informed the U.N.
Security Council on Friday that its military operations in
support of the Malian army against Islamist rebels in the north
would last as long as needed.
"This operation, which takes place within the framework of
international law, will last as long as necessary," France's
U.N. ambassador, Gerard Araud, wrote in a letter to the Security
Council obtained by Reuters.
"The evolution of the situation justifies the acceleration
of the implementation of resolution 2085," he added, referring
to a resolution adopted last month that called for deployment of
an African-led force in support of the Malian army.
U.N. officials have said the African-led force would not be
deployed before September.